Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 10 September 2022 20:58 Hits: 12

The vessel struck a channel marker, killing a high school senior and sending 14 people into the water.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/09/10/coast-guard-got-alert-20-minutes-after-boat-crash-timeline-says-why-was-there-delay.html