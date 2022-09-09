Defense National Security — Latest twist in Fat Leonard case raises questions

Category: Defense Hits: 6
The latest twist in one of the U.S. military’s biggest corruption cases — Fat Leonard’s prison escape — has sparked questions about why the U.S. government was not able to keep him under stricter watch.
We’ll talk about the prison escape. Plus, we’ll talk about the latest push to end the temporary hold on F-35 fighter jet deliveries.
In a scene from a thriller, a 350-pound cancer patient at the center of the biggest U.S. military corruption case in the last decade cut off his GPS ankle monitor this past weekend and fled from house arrest, weeks before he was finally set to be sentenced.
The manhunt for Leonard Francis — the Malaysian contractor known as “Fat Leonard” who pleaded guilty in 2015 to cheating the Navy out of tens of millions of dollars — has quickly pulled in at least 10 federal, state and local agencies and likely reached across the Mexican border.
The escape has raised myriad questions, such as why Francis wasn’t being watched day-and-night as his Sept. 22 sentencing date approached.
A quick refresher: Francis, the former president of Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia, was arrested in 2013 and convicted in 2015 for a decades-long grift in which he plied dozens of top-ranking Navy officers with cash, cigars, top shelf alcohol, sex workers and parties in exchange for bloated supply contracts.
How was his monitoring? One thing that is clear about his escape is that the U.S. government had less than ideal monitoring of Francis at the time.
From early 2018 until he fled, the judge in the case allowed Francis to live in a private home in San Diego due to his renal cancer; however, under the deal, Francis was responsible for paying for 24-hour security at his residence and was required to wear an ankle bracelet.
But that self-funded security detail had its gaps, with the house left unguarded for almost three hours after the guard took a lunch break, according to a court transcript from a Dec. 17, 2020, hearing with Francis.
So, how did he escape? It is unclear if guards were on duty in the days before Francis fled, but early Sunday morning he hacked off his ankle monitor and caused the device to alert U.S. Pretrial Services, the agency responsible for monitoring him. U.S. Marshals Service officials were then sent to his residence, which they found empty with no guard present.
The outstanding mysteries: Among the mysteries of the case is how the security around Francis remained so lax, even after officials appeared ruffled by his podcast.
Another head scratcher is why authorities weren’t tipped off by security about the moving trucks.
“There’s all kinds of questions in my mind. Did somebody pay off the guards? If not, where were they? And how the hell would this happen? It’s just another black eye for the Department of Justice and the federal government in this case,” said Tom Wright, host of the nine-part “Fat Leonard” podcast.
“They’ve allowed him to escape in almost a ‘Keystone Cops’ set of circumstances.”
The U.S. military does not yet know how long a temporary hold on F-35 fighter jet deliveries will be in place but is working to resolve the issue after officials discovered a part within the aircraft used raw materials from China, the Pentagon’s top acquisition official said Friday.
What happens now? “They’re looking at two things – one, impact on security, if any, and impact on air worthiness or safety, if any,” LaPlante told reporters. “Right now, so far it doesn’t appear to be either of them.”
Why did this happen? LaPlante partly blamed the oversight on issues with the ever-shifting defense industry supply chain. Even major weapons firms aren’t always aware of the details of their supplies, he noted.
Lockheed, for example, revealed Wednesday that the company that provided Honeywell the Chinese alloy was a fifth-tier supplier to the larger firm.
“I’ve just seen enough cases of discovering things in supply chains that I wouldn’t be surprised by anything,” he said. “Any company that says they know their supply chain is like a company saying they’d never been hacked, so it’s an endless battle.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has chosen Chris Meagher to serve as Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.
In a statement, the Pentagon chief said Meagher will oversee the department's media relations and public outreach efforts, as well as serve as his senior adviser on public affairs and strategic communications.
Meagher will join the Pentagon from the White House, where he was a deputy press secretary to President Biden. His appointment comes a month after Austin chose Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder to serve as Pentagon press secretary.
“Chris has deep and diverse communications experience that will serve the entire Department well,” Austin said. “Chris's experience and insight will help me and the entire Department effectively communicate our important work to defend the nation, take care of our people and succeed through teamwork.”
