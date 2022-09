Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 20:43 Hits: 3

Spc. Killian Ryan was taken into custody Aug. 26 on a charge related to lying on his secret security clearance and was kicked out of the Army the same day, according to the service.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/09/06/soldier-who-said-he-wanted-combat-experience-kill-black-people-booted-after-fbi-probe.html