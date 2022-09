Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 19:20 Hits: 1

High-tech tracking tools haven’t deterred Black Sea smugglers from lining tankers up like cars at a gas station.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2022/09/russian-oil-exports-rise-governments-and-shipping-companies-play-cat-and-mouse/376720/