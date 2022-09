Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 19:47 Hits: 0

The service was forced to relocate its Aviation Survival Technician course to Petaluma, California, this year following "safety concerns" at its Elizabeth City, North Carolina, training pool.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/09/01/coast-guard-graduates-first-relocated-rescue-swimmer-class-after-north-carolina-facility-deemed.html