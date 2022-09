Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 22:19 Hits: 6

Surging incursions from Chinese jets are rewriting the status quo in the Taiwan Strait — and leaving the U.S. with few good options.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09/01/chinas-violations-suggest-taiwan-decapitation-rehearsal-00054568