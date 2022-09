Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 21:18 Hits: 1

Nurses in four cities will rally this week to press for improved conditions and a new union contract to help with recruitment and retention.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/31/va-nurses-protest-staffing-shortages-they-say-pose-risks-patient-safety.html