Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 21:14 Hits: 6

The Department of Veterans Affairs is extending relief to veterans who may be struggling to repay benefit debts due to financial hardship.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/30/veterans-can-get-more-time-pay-back-debts-va-under-extended-program.html