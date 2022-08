Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 20:20 Hits: 0

The persistent mold has been linked to mid-20th century air conditioning systems which frequently leak but are too expensive and complicated to effectively maintain or replace.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/29/bragg-leaders-spent-years-unable-keep-track-of-mold-plaguing-barracks.html