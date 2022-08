Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 21:01 Hits: 0

The Naming Commission released the latest of its recommendations to rid the military of tributes to secessionists who fought against the U.S. during the Civil War.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/29/west-point-and-naval-academy-should-scrub-names-of-confederate-officers-panel-tells-congress.html