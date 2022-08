Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 August 2022

Service members can request the Novavax vaccine that is a protein-based vaccination with a lineage that has been tested for decades.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/29/pentagon-oks-covid-19-vaccine-may-ease-some-religious-objections.html