Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 August 2022

The Naming Commission focused on the two service academies after recommending new names in May for Army bases that honor Confederate officers.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/29/commission-calls-for-stripping-robert-e-lee-of-honors-at-west-point-00054100