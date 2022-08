Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 19:03 Hits: 1

As the U.S. and others begin traveling more regularly to the moon, the Pentagon will need to ramp up its extraterrestrial capabilities, experts say.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2022/08/artemis-launch-step-back-moon-leap-new-tracking-domain/376388/