Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022

Gen. Edward Daly, head of Army Materials Command says the service plans to take the inspection process out of the hands of soldiers who have minimal training.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/25/army-changing-how-it-inspects-barracks-bragg-troops-are-evacuated-moldy-housing.html