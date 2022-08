Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 20:02 Hits: 0

Civilian deaths were thrust into the spotlight again after U.S. Central Command launched an airstrike on a compound in Kabul last August that mistakenly killed 10 innocent Afghans.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/25/military-gets-new-office-help-limit-civilian-deaths-and-injury.html