Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 20:09 Hits: 0

The latest spike in attacks came after militias backed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard targeted U.S. troops on Aug. 15 at the al-Tanf Garrison in the south.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/25/us-strikes-kill-4-iranian-backed-militia-members-syria.html