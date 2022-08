Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 12:41 Hits: 4

The package marks the United States’ shift to a longer-term strategy to equip Ukraine to fight for years to come — while earlier shipments had focused on more immediate needs for weapons or ammunition.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/24/biden-ukraine-security-assistance-russia-war-00053481