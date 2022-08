Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 20:39 Hits: 1

Xavier Fernando Monroy, the former director of operations for the Navy's Military Sealift Command in South Korea, faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/22/former-navy-official-convicted-bribery-charges-tied-steering-contracts-cash-and-booze.html