Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 16:56 Hits: 2

House Democrats are gathering feedback from veterans on reproductive health care at the Department of Veterans Affairs in the latest congressional salvo on abortion rights.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/19/amid-abortion-fight-house-democrats-want-hear-veterans-reproductive-health-care.html