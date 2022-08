Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 01:42 Hits: 4

The five-member delegation, led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet President Tsai Ing-wen.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/14/more-us-lawmakers-visit-taiwan-12-days-after-pelosi-trip.html