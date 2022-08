Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 18:54 Hits: 1

Between 70,000 and 80,000 Russian troops have been hurt or killed in Ukraine, in ‘most intense’ conventional combat since WWII, DOD says.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2022/08/white-house-sending-key-air-defense-system-ammunition-ukraine/375535/