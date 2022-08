Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 21:30 Hits: 4

The Navy is offering potential recruits a new, eye-watering figure in exchange for joining its ranks: $115,000 in possible bonuses and loan repayment.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/12/navys-offering-115000-join-or-come-back.html