Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 14:10 Hits: 2

Two experts help us put the most recent Taiwan Strait crisis in perspective, and we learn a bit about “the largest international maritime exercise in the world.”

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2022/08/defense-one-radio-ep-106-decoding-chinas-taiwan-saber-rattling-rimpac-2022/375752/