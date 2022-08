Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022

More than a thousand soldiers will be stuck in moldy barracks for weeks as officials at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, begin "assessing locations and options" for them after last week's inspection by Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston found the buildings to be unlivable.

