Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022

An Army veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a fellow officer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/11/army-vet-gets-7-plus-years-prison-jan-6-case.html