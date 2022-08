Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 22:00 Hits: 5

Two Army Ranger candidates killed during a training exercise on a mountain in north Georgia were hit by a falling tree while sheltering from a storm Tuesday, base officials confirmed Wednesday.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/10/ranger-candidates-were-killed-falling-tree-during-georgia-storm.html