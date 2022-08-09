Battelle to manage $10 billion health care contract for Defense Department

Articles

WASHINGTON ― Battelle, one of the 100 largest defense companies in the world, according to the latest ranking by Defense News, will be the prime contractor on a $10 billion contract to provide medical and health care services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Defense Health Agency’s Omnibus IV contract is a 10-year, multiple-award contract meant to deliver medical and technical services to the Pentagon, the company said in a statement on Aug. 9.

The Omnibus IV contract addresses four market segments that companies could be selected to provide services to the DoD: research and development; R&D support services; regulatory processes; and translational science and support services. Other contractors to receive work in all four market segments include General Dynamics Information Technology, Military Health Research Foundation and Leidos, according to the DHA ordering guide.

“As a trusted health solution provider, Battelle provides cross-disciplinary scientific and engineering expertise to improve public health and advance medical discoveries,” Nicole Brennan, division manager of health and research at Battelle, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with our team to provide the most innovative solutions to the DoD that will improve health outcomes.”

Battelle conducts R&D, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, since its founding in 1929, the company serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries.

The Military Health System is one of America’s largest and most complex health care institutions. It’s responsible for providing health services through both direct and private care to some 9.6 million beneficiaries, composed of uniformed service members, military retirees and family members.

