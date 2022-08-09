QinetiQ inks $45 million prototyping deal with US Army

Articles

WASHINGTON — The American branch of British defense firm QinetiQ has won a contract worth up to $45 million to support the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center, the company announced Monday in a news release.

The deal follows QinetiQ’s announcement that it plans to acquire software provider Avantus Federal by year’s end — “an important step in the execution of QinetiQ’s five-year ambitions to expand our presence in the US,” QinetiQ CEO Steve Wadey said Friday in a statement about the purchase.

In the latest deal, QinetiQ US will provide services for “system development, fabrication, sensor and system integration, prototyping of multi-function sensor suites, and technology assessment efforts” to the Prototyping Integration Facility of the C5ISR Center at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, the release said.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the C5ISR Center and its mission partners to rapidly deliver innovative capabilities to support our national security,” said Shawn Purvis, president and CEO of QinetiQ US.

The indefinite delivery, infinite quantity contract is made up of a one-year base period followed by four one-year option periods, the release stated.

QinetiQ was named the 64th largest defense company in the Defense News Top 100 list, with a fiscal 2021 defense revenue of $1.5 billion.

The Army’s C5ISR Center — short for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance — researches and develops advanced technology. It operates under Combat Capabilities Development Command, which is under the purview of Army Futures Command — an organization responsible for modernizing the force.

