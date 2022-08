Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 13:10 Hits: 4

The Taliban said they are investigating what they described as “claims” that al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in the Afghan capital.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/05/taliban-claim-they-were-unaware-of-al-qaida-leader-afghanistan.html