Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 11:36 Hits: 5

While many Guardsmen have outright refused to get vaccinated, some service members have put off getting inoculated while protected by pending lawsuits.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/08/06/military-faces-national-guard-refusals-and-legal-blockade-over-disobeying-covid-19-vaccine-order.html