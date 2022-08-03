The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Michael Langley confirmed as first Black four-star general in Marine Corps history

The Senate confirmed Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley to command U.S. forces in Africa on Monday, making him the first Black four-star general in the Marine Corps’ history. 

The Marines said in a release that Langley will serve as the commander of U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany. He has commanded Marines at every level from platoon to regiment and has served in Okinawa, Japan, and Afghanistan. 

The release states that Langley attended the University of Texas at Arlington and the U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School and College of Naval Command and Staff. He also holds a master’s degree in national security strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College and a degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. 

He was commissioned as a second lieutenant as an artillery officer in 1985, according to the release. 

President Biden originally nominated Langley in June.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3586214-michael-langley-confirmed-as-first-black-four-star-general-in-marine-corps-history/

