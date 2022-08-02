Global military spending hits record high

Articles

WASHINGTON — As the annual defense policy bill makes its way through the halls of Congress, lawmakers are fighting the Biden administration’s proposal to scrap two nuclear investments.

The White House wants to retire one of those, the B83 megaton gravity bomb. But the Senate’s version of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act prevents that from happening until the chamber receives a report on alternatives for striking “hard and deeply buried targets.”

The other investment — the sea-launched cruise missile nuclear development program — is to receive $45 million for research and development under a House version of the NDAA. But that same chamber’s defense appropriations bill defunds the weapon program, as requested by President Joe Biden. For its part, the Senate’s defense appropriations bill provides $25 million for the weapon.

And all of this is occurring as the Congressional Budget Office estimates the U.S. will spend $634 billion on nuclear forces during the 2021-2030 time frame.

Still, the country’s nuclear warhead inventory fell from January 2021 to January 2022, according to an annual report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The Swedish think tank also found global military spending rose for the seventh consecutive year in 2021.

Here’s a snapshot from that report of military spending by region and warhead inventories by country:

