Thales makes deal meant to bolster foothold in US defense market

WASHINGTON ― Thales Defense and Security has acquired full ownership of Advanced Acoustic Concepts in an effort to improve its position in the U.S. defense market.

AAC, a joint venture of Thales and Leonardo DRS, specializes in undersea warfare technology for the U.S. Navy and expands Thales’ naval work. Thales did not disclose the terms of the deal.

“AAC’s skills and experience in surface ship Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), airborne ASW, and mine countermeasures will strengthen our support of the U.S. [Department of Defense],” Mike Sheehan, the chief executive of Thales Defense and Security, said in a statement.

Advanced Acoustic Concepts has more than 200 employees and generated roughly $80 million in 2021 revenue.

The deal comes as the U.S. Army recently selected Thales, along with L3Harris Technologies, to provide radios in a potential $6.1 billion radio contract. More than 1,100 radios have been ordered, according to the Army’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/industry/2022/07/28/thales-announces-new-deal-to-bolster-foothold-in-us-defense-market/

