Defense National Security — US condemns Myanmar military executions  

The U.S. on Monday condemned Myanmar’s military regime for executing four pro-democracy activists.
We’ll talk about the executions. Plus: the lines former President Trump cut from a Jan. 7, 2021, speech condemning the rioters who stormed the Capitol a day prior.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday denounced as “reprehensible” the Myanmar military junta’s recent executions of pro-democracy activists and elected leaders.
Who was executed? Phyo Zeya Thaw was a former lawmaker who was convicted in January for offenses involving possession of explosives and terrorism, The Associated Press reported.
Ko Jimmy was a former pro-democracy activist who was convicted of violating counterterrorism laws, according to the outlet. Meanwhile Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw had been convicted of killing of woman in March 2021.
Attempts to ‘extinguish democracy’:“The regime’s sham trials and these executions are blatant attempts to extinguish democracy; these actions will never suppress the spirit of the brave people of Burma,” Blinken said.
“The United States joins the people of Burma in their pursuit of freedom and democracy and calls on the regime to respect the democratic aspirations of the people who have shown they do not want to live one more day under the tyranny of military rule,” he added.
Former President Trump cut lines from a Jan. 7, 2021, address condemning the rioters who entered the Capitol the day prior as not representing him or “our movement.”
A draft of the speech marked up by Trump, shared by Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), includes additional evidence not shown by the panel during its Thursday hearing, its final one expected this summer.
How did aides respond? A number of top White House aides say they were unsure why Trump made the changes he did, but they did oppose them.
“That needed to be stated forcefully,” Pat Cipollone, Trump’s White House counsel, said in an interview with the committee.
Why Trump gave the speech: Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, said the primary motivation for the address was to get out a stronger message condemning the riot than the administration had given had the day before. But there was also concern that the Cabinet might seek to remove Trump from office.
"The secondary reason for that was think about what might happen in the final 15 days of your presidency if we don’t do this. There’s already talks about invoking the 25th Amendment. You need this as cover,” she said in video shared by the committee.
FROM THE WEEKEND: BIPARTISAN HOUSE MEMBERS GO TO UKRAINE
A bipartisan House delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on Saturday as the country’s war with Russia hits the five-month mark.
Briefing with Zelensky: Zelensky briefed the members of the delegation on the missile strikes that Russia launched against Ukraine in the past day, specifically targeting the port of Odessa. The city announced that four missiles were launched toward the port, but two were shot down before impact.
Their takeaways: The delegation members said the war has “violently disrupted” the lives of Ukrainian civilians and that they saw evidence of Russian atrocities in Irpin and Bucha, two cities in the province surrounding Kyiv.
“Four months since Vladimir Putin’s unlawful further invasion began, President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine continue to inspire the world with their courageous fight for their freedom, sovereignty, and democracy,” the delegation said.
The lawmakers said they will continue to seek ways to help Zelensky and the Ukrainian people as effectively as they can as they “continue their brave stand.”
