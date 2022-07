Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 11:47 Hits: 6

Gen. Mark Milley's visit to Indonesia is the first by a U.S. joint chiefs chairman since Adm. Mike Mullen in 2008.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/07/24/milley-china-more-aggressive-dangerous-us-allies.html