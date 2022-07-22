Defense National Security — Jan. 6 panel reveals more Trump details

Category: Defense Hits: 8window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"7854149","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p1","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/policy/defense/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/policy/defense/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D7854149%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/policy/defense%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D270%2C273%2C277%2C279%2C281%2C910%2C308%2C300%2C301%2C302%2C303%2C304%2C305%2C306%2C307%2C242%2C905%2C298%2C299%2C296%2C297%2C295%2C293%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dpolicy__defense"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODU0MTQ5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTg1NjY0MjN9.lvM7RJMoY5UnA2Gbb0mQzpwLH5YQsjLI8U5lnwT5ujA","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/7854149?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E6SC8dZIDZES5Py1SYV%2BlWLloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"7856800","title":"This week's must-watch moments on Capitol Hill","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/A65/23A/A6523A100E4A1C079DE1A77CFA080267_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=b299ecf1ee4fbcb9c0a192345c901be4","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODU2ODAwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTg1NjY0MjN9.RHDbhtlb65aFd7ELEB92wBGeEHTtvKisJeCWyHxIrl4","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7855894","title":"Kagan warns that Supreme Court legitimacy at risk if it strays too far from public sentiment","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/43E/970/43E9707B5C09FD6C2DD21FC790E32773_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=148f0d73f5d1819fb5015b726d42bf05","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODU1ODk0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTg1NjY0MjN9.zegcos2EshV0T6xGTelFwdXL5Pcew1DBkeXv38hZ7e4","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7783804","title":"This Puerto Rican software company is using satellite data to save the beaches","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/55A/571/55A57198EBF0C935A93D53919F15E59D_6.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=cbb6019fa21a73c4db77f7452da1d131","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzgzODA0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTg1NjY0MjN9.vOfTcujT9h-8CAmKpM1nqlhgFxrmcv70PwIPG1i0kco","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/changing_america/special_video_series/agents_of_change"},{"mcpid":"7734931","title":"Former lieutenant colonel: New US aid unhelpful for Ukraine","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/1B4/ABE/1B4ABEF975046797C557C760F062B2F2_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=b991e2443ba415a56e377d3abdb6bd69","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzM0OTMxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTg1NjY0MjN9.-yVA5luRkx-4L_au6aF2NFkGl_SlI5aAGuVyXSsee_U","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7855274","title":"Chris Cuomo SPEAKS OUT: I 'don't regret' helping my brother, 'Not a hater' to CNN","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/F78/292/F782924EE5CD97E414F7BEE73678C83B.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=h__Ssel3QDlVIMBYVy4jmd_ZL-Q","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODU1Mjc0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTg1NjY0MjN9.GmLrHXqMRT2JnXMqvJ13_iPraKJi7T4fGJDAjRb-Yk8","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7855198","title":"Ryan & Emily: Biden White House WON'T SAY where President got Covid, 'It Doesn't Matter'","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/7DF/901/7DF901A5C3DFEB844BF402D1C5865E4D.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=kLnsUMssFObeUEiSoPSLPWzWRi4","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODU1MTk4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTg1NjY0MjN9.XTXpKW14pTA238lD-pjpv8FaUk47s1jx50xNxQKGF1s","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7855284","title":"Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky: NEW jobless claims reach highest level since November","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/6F4/4C8/6F44C8C94485B00B13A817055C7882D7.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=WDwnLKYtISrU368HDlnx3yj_GI0","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODU1Mjg0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTg1NjY0MjN9.lVmaieRvvjfy5wgO7ED1-KBNQsbZ2ZEI0PGP2p7rUYs","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7855048","title":"Trump outtakes shown in Jan 6 hearings for the west wing class: Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/227/A75/227A75D67627700341B612535A4E5A68.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=vDIXjVICINwXFeTtdmXN_NnkduM","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODU1MDQ4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTg1NjY0MjN9.qVB_jsO3_3q_p8qixQYJU5zGI_G8nVR-1NvIpP3Ombo","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7855473","title":"KTXL: Hit and Run Bill","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/B3C/A93/B3CA93CC97A183C42C5ECC7E63D95F5F_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=5437562ac2b2dedbbf5d8f675a7383bb","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODU1NDczIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTg1NjY0MjN9.fb_o3dKqN1XLbzg5R_8tdsxDffwPU4fjiIsePK7qrHI","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7855468","title":"WJTV: Heart Beat Bill","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/D9E/346/D9E3462E3455AADC26E36C36D9BD6E89_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=1ae8a38c9fa9defc6689198e94c730da","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODU1NDY4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTg1NjY0MjN9.A6pkbGoJ3evWfQ-6kFWAxSXEEEIomwNOINhBXxqxvOU","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});
The House committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol ended its first set of hearings Thursday night, focusing on what former President Trump was doing — and not doing — as the riot unfolded.
We’ll recap the hearing. Plus, we’ll talk about the new $270 million security assistance package going to Ukraine.
This is Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. For The Hill, I’m This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . A friend forward this newsletter to you? Subscribe here.
The White House was paralyzed for three hours on Jan. 6 as former President Trump rebuffed frantic pleas from anxious aides to intervene to quell the violence at the U.S. Capitol, according to evidence presented Thursday night by the House committee investigating last year’s rampage.
Trump’s inaction over that 187-minute span — even in the face of desperate calls from top staff and close family — allowed the riot to escalate, investigators charged, threatening the lives of lawmakers and his own vice president, Mike Pence, who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
The key points: After interviewing more than 1,000 witnesses, the committee has cobbled together much of what happened that day. Among the revelations presented during Thursday’s hearing:
To boost its case, the committee brought in two former White House staffers who resigned in protest over how Trump handled Jan. 6:
Both of them described being appalled by Trump’s refusal to act to protect the Capitol, and both of them would resign on Jan. 6 to protest what they called his failure to meet his most basic presidential obligations.
For Matthews, the final straw was the 4:17 p.m. Rose Garden video, in which Trump told the crowd to disperse, calling them “special people.” For Pottinger, the decision came even earlier, after Trump’s 2:24 p.m. tweet attacking Pence, who quickly became a target of the violent mob.
THE OUTTAKES
The committee presented outtakes of Trump recording a video on Jan. 7, 2021.
In the outtake, Trump at one point cuts himself off to say that he does not want to say “the election’s over” while reading a script from a teleprompter.
“But this election is now over. Congress has certified the results’ — I don’t want to say the election’s over, I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election’s over, OK?” Trump said.
The former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump is heard in the background drafting a new line for her father, including, “now, Congress has certified—.”
In the final cut of the video, Trump said “Congress has certified the results,” but he did not mention losing the election.
Season 2 premieres in September: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the committee, announced that the panel will hold additional hearings in September.
More coverage of the hearing from The Hill:
The Biden administration on Friday rolled out a $270 million security assistance package for Ukraine that includes four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and hundreds of tactical drones.
What’s in the package? $175 million of the worth of weapons will come from presidential drawdown authority—allowing the Pentagon to send weapons from its own stockpiles. The drawdown package includes:
The remaining $95 million will go toward procuring up to 580 Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).
How many HIMARS, now? The U.S. has now committed to providing 16 of the launchers to Ukraine, allowing Kyiv to strike targets from greater distances inside of Ukraine.
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on Thursday that the Russians have not destroyed any HIMARS that either the U.S. or allies have sent and that they’re still being used on the battlefield.
About 200 Ukrainians have been trained on the systems and that training on the HIMARS is continuing, Milley added.
The totals: The U.S. has committed $8.2 billion in security assistance since the beginning of the Biden administration, of which $7.6 billion has been provided since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in late February.
ON TAP MONDAY
WHAT WE'RE READING
That’s it for today! Check out The Hill’s Defense and National Security pages for the latest coverage. See you next week!
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/overnights/3571042-defense-national-security-jan-6-panel-reveals-more-trump-details/