Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 00:41 Hits: 5

The Air Force's acquisition executive said today that in order to make fast progress on its "operational imperatives," the service must take advantage of mature technology developed by industry and...

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/2022/07/16/us-air-force-looking-to-europe-for-commercial-technologies-official-says/