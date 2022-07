Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 22:39 Hits: 4

As sea ice in the Arctic melts, the Coast Guard needs more icebreakers to remain competitive.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/07/14/us-coast-guard-calls-for-larger-icebreaker-fleet-to-compete-in-the-arctic/