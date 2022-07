Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 17:05 Hits: 4

U.S. attorneys argue a speedier clip is necessary to preserve competition on a National Security Agency contract dubbed Optimal Decision, which deals with signals intelligence and simulation services.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/industry/2022/07/14/us-urges-speed-in-booz-allen-antitrust-case-as-nsa-intel-contract-nears/