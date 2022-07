Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 16:44 Hits: 0

The Space Force may finally be ready embrace the concept for responsive launch. Outside experts and military officials point to recent and planned demonstrations, momentum in the commercial sector...

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/space/2022/07/12/us-space-force-plan-for-rapid-satellite-launches-may-finally-take-off/