Sailor found dead aboard aircraft carrier

Published on Monday, 11 July 2022

A Navy sailor was found dead aboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier on Sunday while the ship was docked at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., according to the service.

The Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the sailor dead, the Navy said in a statement.

The service is investigating the circumstances of the death, though there are no indications of suicide or foul play, the statement noted.

The Navy will not release the name of the sailor until 24 hours after the next of kin notification, per Defense Department policy.

The Carl Vinson, which has been in the California area since February, notably suffered a F-35C fighter jet crash on Jan. 24 while deployed in the South China Sea.

The aircraft crashed onto the deck of the ship as it was landing, fell into the water and was not recovered until early March. The mishap injured seven sailors.

