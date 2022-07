Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 15:57 Hits: 0

If enacted, the increase would be nearly twice as much as France had previously committed to boosting its year-over-year budget in the last two years.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/07/08/france-to-request-multibillion-dollar-defense-budget-boost-in-2023/