Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 17:43 Hits: 0

The conflict in Ukraine is showing the U.S. Army that it's on the right track when it comes to its own modernization priorities, the Army chief of staff said.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/land/2022/07/08/ukraine-war-tactics-reaffirm-us-armys-modernization-thrust-service-chief-says/