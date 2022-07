Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 21:08 Hits: 4

The service attributed the decrease in promotion opportunities to restructuring, a decrease in end-strength numbers and higher retention levels.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/07/08/air-force-promote-fewer-noncommissioned-officers-worries-about-inexperience-grow.html