Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 21:28 Hits: 7

The commanding officer who provided mixed signals following a jet fuel spill that contaminated thousands of homes on Pearl Harbor was awarded a medal for managing the cleanup.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/07/08/commander-retires-award-after-red-hill-disaster-and-mistakenly-telling-residents-drink-tainted-water.html