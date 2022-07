Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 20:33 Hits: 0

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held nonaligned status and apply to join NATO. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had blocked the move,...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/06/28/turkey-lifting-objections-to-sweden-finland-joining-nato/