Category: Defense Published on Friday, 01 July 2022

Congress wants to see a boost in U.S. military presence through permanent basing and rotational deployment as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/land/2022/07/01/congress-wants-more-troops-in-europe-as-war-in-ukraine-drags-on/