Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022 21:06 Hits: 7

Estimates put the proposed increase in defense spending cumulatively at £55 billion, or $67 billion, by the end of the decade.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/06/30/johnson-vows-defense-budget-hike-by-2030-but-critics-want-it-sooner/