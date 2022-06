Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 19:54 Hits: 2

Indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers have ended in Qatar after failing to make significant progress

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/29/envoy-iran-us-nuclear-talks-qatar-end-without-progress.html