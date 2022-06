Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 22:42 Hits: 2

Relatives say Lois “Bunny” Drueke spoke to her son Alexander Drueke, one of two Alabama veterans captured earlier this month in Ukraine, via telephone.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2022/06/29/army-veteran-held-in-ukraine-speaks-to-mom-by-phone/